(Alexandria, MN)-The Alexandria Police Department reportedly responded to the YMCA parking lot for a call of a car striking a 5-year-old child from Alexandria. Officers arrived along with medics from North Ambulance and administered first aid to the boy who was alert and conscious.
The child was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the 31-year-old female driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.
Details of this accident are still under investigation.