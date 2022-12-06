Pedestrian is struck and killed in Otter Tail County Monday evening
Stuart Miles

(Otter Tail County, MN)--A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Otter Tail County.

The incident took place Monday evening in Rush Lake Township.  According to the report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive by Dexter Brown, 32, of Otter Tail, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it struck a pedestrian walking in the lane, near Round Lake Loop north of Otter Tail.

Authorities say a 74-year-old male was struck and killed.  The name of the victim has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation. 

