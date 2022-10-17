(Alexandria, MN)--An Alexandria woman escaped serious injuries after being struck by a car on 5th Ave. and Broadway in Alexandria on Friday.
Darla Hacker was injured after a car hit her while she was crossing in the cross walk. The car was reportedly headed north on Broadway and made a turn into 5th Ave. when Hacker was hit. Two good Samaritans, who happened to be a nurses, stopped to offer aid to Hacker. Hacker says she fractured her spine and broke her nose.
Hacker was reportedly downtown passing out flyers for an upcoming Christian ministry event, Londa Lundstrom Live, that is coming to Alexandria this Friday and Saturday. Hacker believes it is a miracle that she was spared.
No word on if any charges will be filed against the driver who struck her.