(Carlos Township, MN)--Authorities say that a pedestrian has been injured in Douglas County. The incident took place on Saturday on Highway 29 in Carlos Township.
According to the report, an Allis Chalmers tractor was traveling southbound on Highway 29 on the west side of the road when it struck a pedestrian that was walking.
The pedestrian has been identified as Joseph Phillip King, 28, Alexandria. He was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Allis Chalmers, Anthony Wade Noetzelman, 32, of Parkers Prairie, was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.