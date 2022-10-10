(St. Paul, MN)--Peak fall color is blanketing parts of northern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota spokesperson Amy Barrett says locations like Glendalough State Park or Itasca State Park are right in the middle of peak fall color right now. Barrett says southern Minnesota is still about 25-to-50 percent peak color. She says that doesn’t mean some of the trees and flowers haven’t peaked. She says you can pretty much find fall color on one variety of plant or tree, or another, right now.
Peak fall colors currently "blanketing" parts of northern Minnesota
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Man injured after being pinned underneath pickup truck
- Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
- As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
- Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
- Strong cold-front to impact Minnesota by Thursday, widespread frost likely
- SunOpta holds groundbreaking event on Monday for new warehouse in Alexandria
- Texas man charged with enticing 13-year-old Sioux City boy faces federal charge
- Officials say a man is dead following an ATV crash in Cass County
- Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility
- One person is injured in motorcycle crash in Grant County