(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has a new friend up for adoption this week with Ralph on "Fury Friend Friday!"
Hello, hello!
I’m Ralph! It’s great to meet you! I love to run, play, make new friends, and play some more! I’m a sweet boy who needs an active family. I’m pretty high energy, so I will need someone who can help me burn it all off! Once I’ve burned off my puppy energy, I’m a sweetie who likes to snuggle!
Are you looking for a handsome boy like me?
To adoption Ralph or any of their great pets, go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.