(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society in Glenwood has another fun cat up up adoption on "Fury Friend Friday." This week it is Pongo that could be yours!
Hello friends! I'm Pongo!
It’s great to meet you! I’m a sweet and playful boy who is ready for his furever home! Some of my siblings have been adopted already, but some of us are still waiting. While I’m happy for them, I’m ready for it to be my turn! I love to cuddle and play. I’ll be your best friend! Are you looking for a new bestie?
To adopt Pongo, or any of their fun fury friends, go to the PCHS website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.