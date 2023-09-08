(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society in Glenwood has two cats up up adoption on "Fury Friend Friday." It is brothers Pinky and Brain up for adoption this week!
Hello friends! We are "Pinky" and "Brain"
We are brothers who are looking for our furever homes. We’re not bonded, so we don’t need to go home together. We’re about to celebrate our 1st birthdays! All we want for our birthday is to celebrate with our furever families. Together or apart, we are sweet, playful, and special boys who will be a purrfect addition to any family!
Won’t you consider making our first birthday wish come true?
To adopt these two beautiful cats, or any of their fun fury friends, go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.