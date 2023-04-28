(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has a new friend up for adoption with Ivy on "Fury Friend Friday!"
Hello, I’m Ivy.
It’s nice to meet you. I’m sorry if I’m too quiet. I’m a shy cat and usually need some extra time to warm up to people. I can be very sweet, but it take a bit of time to earn my trust to see that side of me. I am looking for my furever home. The staff think once I get into a quiet home without all the noise and business of the shelter, I’ll come out of my shell easier.
Are you willing to take the time to get to know me?
To adoption Ivy or any of their great pets, go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.