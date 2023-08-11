(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society in Glenwood has another fun pet up adoption on "Fury Friend Friday." It is a cat by the name of "Dog."
Hello friends! My name is Dog!
It’s nice to meet you. To tell you the truth, I can be shy sometimes. But I’m putting on my brave face so I can hopefully find my furever home! I love pets and attention, but because I am shy I can be skiddish. The staff here think that as soon as I go home, I’ll bloom into my true personality and be a confident, happy girl. I’ve watched most of my kittens be adopted but I’m ready for it to be my turn.
Are you willing to give a mama like me a home?
To adoption "Dog" or any of their great pets, go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.