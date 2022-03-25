(Alexandria, MN)-- Yesterday afternoon (Thursday) Alexandria Area School District bus #53 was reportedly involved in a bus/vehicle accident at 6th Ave & S McKay Ave by Brothers Market. The bus was in between routes and no students were on board at the time of the accident. The bus driver and paraprofessional staff members were on board at the time of the accident with no injuries reported.
The driver of the vehicle's condition is not currently known.
The district is completing its assessment of the accident, including conferencing with law enforcement.
District 206 wants to thank law enforcement, North Memorial Ambulance, and community members for their quick responses and assistance.