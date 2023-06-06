(Undated)--An Air Quality Alert, caused by wildfire smoke from Quebec, is extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday night for large sections of the state. Air quality is forecast to be "unhealthy for all" in a large section of southeast and south-central Minnesota including Rochester, Winona, Albert Lea and Mankato. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Matt Taraldsen says that "people, regardless of if you have asthma or any underlying condition, should limit their exposure outdoors, limit the strong exertion they're doing outdoors."
And air quality is expected to be "unhealthy for those with respiratory and other conditions" in a wide band from Fairmont in southern Minnesota through New Ulm, the Twin Cities, Hinckley, Duluth, Two Harbors and all the way up the North Shore to Grand Portage.
Forecasters say air quality should improve across northeast Minnesota as smoke moves south and exits the region. But they say smoke will linger across east-central and southeast Minnesota through late Tuesday.