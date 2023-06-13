(Undated)--The Interagency Fire Center says last weekend's sporadic rainfall in parts of Minnesota didn't lessen fire danger -- which remains "moderate" to "very high," particularly in parts of central and northern Minnesota. They say in parts of central and northeastern Minnesota the fire danger ranges from high to very high. The Fire Center's Leanne Langeberg says if you're out in the woods -- particularly in the Arrowhead Region Minnesota -- know current burning restrictions. She says if the restriction is 'No open burning, campfires allowed,' know that that means that you need to keep that campfire contained within an official campfire ring."
There's a statewide list of burning restrictions on the Minnesota DNR website.