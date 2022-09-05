(St. Paul, MN)--With access to the internet in the palm of our hands, parents are being reminded to pay attention to what their child is doing online. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says there’s a growing trend of online predators wishing to harm kids in a variety of ways. Drew Evans, Superintendent of the BCA, says the worst thing a child can do is to hide if they’re being extorted or if they’re being bullied online because adults are here to help in whatever way they can. Evans says if kids don’t feel comfortable telling their parents about the situation, to find a teacher or staff member. His advice for parents -- begin talking to their kids about digital dangers as soon as they have access to computers, phones, or other devices that connect online.
Parents being reminded to watch what their kids are doing online
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
- Sauk Centre man dies as a result of farming accident
- Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd
- Woman avoids hitting deer but hits power pole near Sauk Centre
- Obituary- Paul C. Hedine, 62
- Underground explosions prompt additional monitoring at U of M
- Authorities asking for help in locating missing Minnesota man
- One person injured in crash near Brooten over the weekend
- 40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
- Harry Wait has been criminally charged