(St. Paul, MN)--With access to the internet in the palm of our hands, parents are being reminded to pay attention to what their child is doing online. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says there’s a growing trend of online predators wishing to harm kids in a variety of ways. Drew Evans, Superintendent of the BCA, says the worst thing a child can do is to hide if they’re being extorted or if they’re being bullied online because adults are here to help in whatever way they can. Evans says if kids don’t feel comfortable telling their parents about the situation, to find a teacher or staff member. His advice for parents -- begin talking to their kids about digital dangers as soon as they have access to computers, phones, or other devices that connect online.

