Lawmakers advance tax bill that would put money back into wallets

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Revenue)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota lawmakers are advancing a tax bill that would put some money back into taxpayers' wallets.  A panel of lawmakers reached an agreement on the measure, which includes direct rebate checks, late Thursday night.  The Minnesota Department of Revenue told WCCO more than 2.5 million households will benefit.  Single filers would get $260, while married couples would get $520, and another $260 would be added per dependent. 

