(Undated)--The pandemic is being blamed for a significant drop in blood donations around the state. Minnesota's blood supply for surgeries and transfusions has dipped significantly, in part because many companies and schools haven't gone back to holding blood donation drives like they did before 2020. Memorial Blood Centers recently announced an emergency shortage when it comes to blood donations. MBC officials say access to blood donors has been very limited since the pandemic. The Red Cross has also said recently that supplies are very low.
To donate blood in Alexandria and in the area, go to the Red Cross website at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=56308.