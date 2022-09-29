Paffy’s Pest Control opens a location in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--Paffy’s Pest Control held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 28 to celebrate its grand opening at 9046 County Rd. 28 in Alexandria. It is a professional pest management company that facilitates pest control for commercial, residential, and multi housing locations. It services the metro area of Minnesota as well as Southeast Minnesota and Alexandria.
