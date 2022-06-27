(Alexandria, MN)--Ken Martinson, of the Vikingland Band Festival, says that "thousands of spectators lined Broadway on Sunday to enjoy a stellar lineup of performances under breezy blue skies" at the 38th annual Vikingland Band Festival.

The Alexandria Marching Band served as host to more than 1,100 students from across Minnesota.  Martinson reports that Waconia scored 88.1 to claim its sixth Grand Champion title, followed closely by perennial contender 728 Cadets with 86.6. Milaca scored 81.8, Champlin Park scored 80.5 and Sauk Rapids-Rice scored 79.0 to round out the overall top five.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg earned its second People's Choice Award, and also retired a Class Champion flag by winning the Class A title three years in a row.

CLASS A

74.80 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

74.50 Winona Cotter

COLOR GUARD - Winona Cotter

PERCUSSION - Winona Cotter

WIND SECTION - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

CLASS AA

81.80 Milaca

74.90 Dassel-Cokato

73.90 Richfield

71.60 Fergus Falls

COLOR GUARD - Richfield

PERCUSSION - Dassel-Cokato

WIND SECTION - Milaca

CLASS AAA

88.10 Waconia

79.00 Sauk Rapids-Rice

71.60 Two Rivers

70.80 Sartell

COLOR GUARD - Waconia

PERCUSSION - Waconia

WIND SECTION - Waconia

CLASS AAAA

86.60 728 Cadets

80.50 Champlin Park

71.30 St. Michael-Albertville

COLOR GUARD - 728 Cadets

PERCUSSION - 728 Cadets

WIND SECTION - 728 Cadets

EXHIBITION

Alexandria - Host Band

River City Rhythm Drum & Bugle Corps - Honor Unit

Annandale High School Drumline - Guest Exhibition

PEOPLE'S CHOICE - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

GRAND CHAMPION - Waconia

