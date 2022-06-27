(Alexandria, MN)--Ken Martinson, of the Vikingland Band Festival, says that "thousands of spectators lined Broadway on Sunday to enjoy a stellar lineup of performances under breezy blue skies" at the 38th annual Vikingland Band Festival.
The Alexandria Marching Band served as host to more than 1,100 students from across Minnesota. Martinson reports that Waconia scored 88.1 to claim its sixth Grand Champion title, followed closely by perennial contender 728 Cadets with 86.6. Milaca scored 81.8, Champlin Park scored 80.5 and Sauk Rapids-Rice scored 79.0 to round out the overall top five.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg earned its second People's Choice Award, and also retired a Class Champion flag by winning the Class A title three years in a row.
CLASS A
74.80 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
74.50 Winona Cotter
COLOR GUARD - Winona Cotter
PERCUSSION - Winona Cotter
WIND SECTION - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
CLASS AA
81.80 Milaca
74.90 Dassel-Cokato
73.90 Richfield
71.60 Fergus Falls
COLOR GUARD - Richfield
PERCUSSION - Dassel-Cokato
WIND SECTION - Milaca
CLASS AAA
88.10 Waconia
79.00 Sauk Rapids-Rice
71.60 Two Rivers
70.80 Sartell
COLOR GUARD - Waconia
PERCUSSION - Waconia
WIND SECTION - Waconia
CLASS AAAA
86.60 728 Cadets
80.50 Champlin Park
71.30 St. Michael-Albertville
COLOR GUARD - 728 Cadets
PERCUSSION - 728 Cadets
WIND SECTION - 728 Cadets
EXHIBITION
Alexandria - Host Band
River City Rhythm Drum & Bugle Corps - Honor Unit
Annandale High School Drumline - Guest Exhibition
PEOPLE'S CHOICE - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
GRAND CHAMPION - Waconia