(Alexandria, MN)--The Outreach Food Shelf is celebrating their 40th anniversary today (Wednesday) with a day of fun and festivities.
Organizers say it will be an opportunity to thank all of the volunteers for giving of their time and energy, and others who donate to the Outreach Food Shelf. There will be food, tours, and entertainment with tributes to Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond and Elvis today. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Outreach Food Shelf is located at 1205 Lake Street in Alexandria.