Heather Larson receives recognition for her service on the Board of Commissioners

Douglas County Board Chairman Tim Kalina (left) presents District 5 outgoing Commissioner Heather Larson (right) with a plaque as a thank you for her service on the board. 

(Alexandria, MN)--Outgoing Douglas County Commissioner Heather Larson receives a commemorative plaque for her service on the board.  Larson had served as Commissioner for District 5 in Douglas County since being elected back in 2018.  Board Chairman Tim Kalina presented Larson with the award on Tuesday during their regular meeting.  

