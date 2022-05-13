(Fergus Falls, MN) --Thursday evening’s severe weather has resulted in prolonged outages for more than 24,000 Otter Tail Power Company customers primarily in Minnesota and South Dakota. With significant damage to equipment, including more than 250 broken poles, the company anticipates that it may take most of the day before crews are able to complete repairs. Some customers could be without power for three to four days.
Crews continue to assess damage as they work to restore power to customers. “Our hearts are with those that experienced damage to their homes and businesses,” said Otter Tail Power Area Manager Scott Wiese. “We’ve worked throughout the night to determine the extent of damage, and additional crews and equipment are on their way to assist with repairs.” The company expects to provide updates about specific communities around 4 p.m. today. Visit otpco.com/outages for information on areas affected and what to do during an outage. And, if you can see damage to power lines or poles, please stay safe and stay alert. Call Otter Tail Power at 800-257-4044 to report damage. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work as safely and quickly as we can to restore power,” said Wiese. This news release is on our website at otpco.com/newsroom. Otter Tail Power Company, a subsidiary of Otter Tail Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: OTTR), is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. With a balanced commitment to environmental, economic, and community stewardship, the company provides electricity and energy services to approximately 230,000 people in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
To learn more about Otter Tail Corporation visit ottertail.com