(Fergus Falls, MN)-- Otter Tail Power Company is reporting that crews made significant progress throughout the day, restoring power to several areas while continuing to address isolated issues in the region.
Below are communities still without power, as well as current estimated restoration times.
Minnesota
• Louisburg: Targeted restoration this evening.
South Dakota
• Nunda, Oldham, and Wentworth areas: Targeted restoration this evening.
• Castlewood: Targeted restoration late this evening for many customers.
Restoration to remaining customers will continue throughout the next few days. “If you’re experiencing an outage not listed, and haven’t yet reported it to us, please call or send us a direct message via Facebook,” said Otter Tail Power Area Manager Scott Wiese. “And if you see damage to power lines or poles, stay safe and stay away. Report damage to us right away.”
Otter Tail Power will provide an update on restoration efforts around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at otpco.com/outages