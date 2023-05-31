(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings are into their second week of OTAs. The team had its first practice of the week yesterday. (Tuesday) Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was not in attendance once again. Kevin O'Connell didn't discuss the reason's for Jefferson's absence, but he said that he "hopes to see him as soon as possible." Minnesota continues OTAs today.
In other team news, the Vikings announced that they will host joint practices with both the Titans and Cardinals during training camp this summer.