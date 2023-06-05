Man is injured in a crash with a semi north of Willmar Thursday

(Kandiyohi County, MN)--An area man is injured following a crash in Kandiyohi County.  According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place between a Chevy Cruze and a semi on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 71 and Kandiyohi County Road 25 in Dovre Township north of Willmar.  Robert Vangstad, 71, of Osakis, was reportedly injured in the crash and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  He was taken to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital.

The driver of the semi, James Dejong, 52, of Edgerton, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

