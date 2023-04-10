Police end organized search for missing Winona woman

The Winona Police Department announced over the weekend the end of the organized search for Madeline Kingsbury. She reportedly went missing on March 31st and hasn't been seen or heard from since that date.  

(Winona, MN)--The Winona Police Department has announced the end of the organized search for missing woman Madeline Kingsbury. Due to the large turnout for searches, police said they were able to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time. Around 19-hundred people searched for Kingsbury Friday and 700 searched Saturday. Police added that neither the search for Kingsbury nor the investigation into her disappearance is ending. As investigators develop new leads, teams of law enforcement will begin targeted searches. Kingsbury was last seen a week ago on March 31st after dropping her kids off at daycare with her partner.

