(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Douglas County invite the public to attend an in-person open house, with a virtual option, on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., to discuss the Interstate 94/Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 projects in Alexandria. The event will be held at the Douglas County Public Works Building, 526 Willow Drive in Alexandria. A formal presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
MnDOT and Douglas County are partnering to address several improvements at the intersections of I-94, Highway 27, Douglas County Road 45, and County Road 46. Construction is currently scheduled for 2023, and the key project elements include:
- Constructing a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound I-94 ramps and Highway 27, to address vehicle queuing and mobility concerns,
- Constructing a roundabout at the intersection of the westbound I-94 ramps and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46, to alleviate safety issues along CR 46, improve traffic flow, and reduce wayfinding issues at the intersection,
- Provide additional access management for future and existing development on County Road 46
Everyone is welcome to attend the open house to learn more information about these projects. Representatives of the project team will be available to discuss details and answer questions.
For a link to attend the meeting virtually on Sept. 1, please visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94interchange. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 2488 058 0551. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the presentation will be posted to the MnDOT project webpage, with an opportunity to submit questions.
