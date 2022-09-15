(Alexandria, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the City of Alexandria are hosting an in-person open house on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., to discuss the Highway 29 corridor study in downtown Alexandria. The event will be held at the Douglas County Public Works Building, 526 Willow Drive in Alexandria.
The study will identify community concerns and consider possible alternatives that will better accommodate business owners, motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. MnDOT and City staff, along with the consultant, are currently seeking feedback from the public on community goals for the corridor.
Everyone is welcome to attend the open house to learn more information about the study. Representatives of the project team will be available to discuss details and answer questions. Information boards will be setup to allow attendees the opportunity to provide input and participate in discussions specific to Highway 29.
To learn more about the project visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy298thave.
For those unable to attend the meeting, a recorded presentation will be available on the MnDOT project webpage, with an opportunity to submit comments or questions online. Written comments can be mailed to: Stonebrooke Engineering, 12279 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55337 or emailed to Britt Berner at BBerner@StonebrookeEngineering.com.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.
For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.