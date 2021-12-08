DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting an in person open house with a virtual option on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., to gather input for the future vision of the I-94 Lake Burgen interchange in Alexandria. The event will be held at the Douglas County Public Works Building, 526 Willow Drive in Alexandria. A formal presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of this study is to evaluate the I-94 Lake Burgen interchange for long-term improvements. Key project elements:
- Provide additional efficient access to Alexandria and I-94
- Alleviate the anticipated projected congestion on Hwy 29 near Exit 103 by providing alternate access
- Provide additional access for freight traffic to CR 45 and CR 46 to and from I-94
Everyone is welcome to attend the open house when convenient to provide input for the interchange study. Representatives of the project team will be available to discuss details and answer questions.
To learn more about the project and for a link to the virtual meeting on Dec. 13, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/lakeburgeninterchange. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 2482 636 3036. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the presentation will be posted to the MnDOT project webpage, with an opportunity to submit questions or comments online via the survey.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.