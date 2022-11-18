(Grant County, MN_--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Grant County. The crash took place Thursday in Pelican Lake Township just south of Ashby.
According to the report, a Volvo Semi, driven by Barnish Batth, 28, of Burlington, Ontario; and a Chevy Malibu, driven by Benson Simon, 83, of Laurel, Maryland, were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided.
Batth reportedly suffered non-life-threatening and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.