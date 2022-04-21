(Wilkin County, MN)--One person has been killed in a crash in western Minnesota.
The crash reportedly took place on Hwy 210 at Hwy 9 in Wilkin County
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Highway 210 while a semi was traveling eastbound. As they approached each other, the Jeep reportedly lost control and spun out, crossing the center line in front of semi truck. One person has been killed in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.