(Underwood, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been killed in a crash in Otter Tail county over the weekend.
The crash took place Sunday two miles east of Underwood. The crash reportedly involved 10 people, including nine who were in a Ford moving type truck.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that Grace Olson, 19, of Barnesville, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu west on State Highway 210 when it collided with a 2011 Ford F650 straight truck. She was killed in the crash.
Officials say the Ford was driven by a 43-year-old man from Henning who was eastbound on Highway 210. Four people in the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three of them were from Henning and one was from Vining. They were taken to hospitals in Fergus Falls and Fargo.
The roads were reportedly icy or snow covered at the time of the crash.