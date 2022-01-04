(Alexandria, Minn.) The Alexandria Police Department is reporting that on Monday evening, as a semi-tractor and trailer were blocking both lanes of traffic on 34th Avenue West, a passenger vehicle heading westbound on 34th Avenue collided with the trailer.
The driver and only occupant of the passenger vehicle was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene. The semi-driver and only occupant of the semi was not injured.
Names of both drivers and further details are not being released at this time, pending family notification.