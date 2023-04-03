Crash in west central Minnesota injures woman from Spicer

A 41-year-old woman is seriously injured in a crash near Spicer over the weekend.  

(Spicer, MN)--A woman from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place in 5800 block of 113th Avenue NE near Spicer.

A Ford Escape was reportedly traveling eastbound on 113th Avenue NE when it collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet Cruze.  Authorities say a 41-year-old woman from Spicer was inured and taken to the St. Cloud Hospital  with "serious but non-life threatening injuries." The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze along with three children were not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Tags