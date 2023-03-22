(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is seriously injured following a crash with a semi early Wednesday morning on I-94 in central Minnesota. According to the report, a car and a semi were both traveling westbound when the driver of the car lost control and the two vehicles collided.
The incident reportedly took place in Collegeville in Stearns County. Officials say Mattinen Goergen, 21, of Eden Prairie, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, Thomas Duetschman, 59, of Detroit Lakes, was not injured in the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.