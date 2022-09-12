(Sanford Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Grant County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 79 and County Road 21 in Sanford Township southeast of Elbow Lake. A Chevrolet Impala, driven by an 18-year-old male from Hoffman, was reportedly traveling eastbound on Highway 79, while a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Dalton James Johnson, 23, of Brandon, was traveling westbound on Highway 79 when the two vehicles struck head on. Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake.
The victim killed in the crash has not been identified.
The crash remains under investigation.