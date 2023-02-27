(Douglas County, MN)—One person is injured following a crash Sunday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place near Garfield along I-94. Officials say an eastbound Toyota Tacoma, driven by Kristi Lynn Anderson, 69, of Valley City, ND, was traveling in Moe Township, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.
Anderson reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
The crash remains under investigation.