(Staples Township, MN)--A crash on icy roadways has resulted in one person being injured on Highway 210 in Staples Township in Todd County.
According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion, driven by Dylan Crandall, 24, of Brainerd, was traveling westbound on Highway 210 near County Road 21 when the vehicle entered the southbound ditch. Crandall reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Staples Hospital.
Officials say the roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.