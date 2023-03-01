(Hudson Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash Wednesday morning on Highway 29 north of County Road 88 in Hudson Township in Douglas County. According to the report, a GMC Yukon, driven by Angela Westphall, 45, of Alexandria, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the road and rolled into the ditch.
Officials say that Westphall suffered non-life-threatening and was taken to the hospital in Glenwood.
The crash remains under investigation.