(Douglas County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Douglas County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 102 near Miltona. A BMW 528, driven by Alexzander Swain, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was travelling northbound on Highway 29 when it left the roadway to the right and rolled. Swain reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Memorial Ambulance, and Miltona Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.