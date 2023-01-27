Minnesota State Patrol says one person injured in crash near Miltona

(Douglas County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Douglas County Thursday morning.  According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 102 near Miltona.  A BMW 528, driven by Alexzander Swain, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was travelling northbound on Highway 29 when it left the roadway to the right and rolled.  Swain reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Memorial Ambulance, and Miltona Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

