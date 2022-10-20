(Alexandria, MN)—The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured following a crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Carneva Acres NE in Alexandria Township.
Authorities say a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Julie Lynn Johnson, 59, of Henning, and a Cadillac Deville, driven by Nathan Scott Anderson, 42, of Antigo, WI; were northbound on Highway 29 when the two vehicles collided. Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Anderson was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.