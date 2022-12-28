(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 10 east of Perham. A Ford Escape, driven by Mark Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road 53, while a Chevy Impala, driven by Lee Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided.
Holzer was not injured. However, Schleper reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injures and was taken to the Perham Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.