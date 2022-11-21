(Hudson Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the report, the crash took place on Saturday morning on I-94 in Hudson Township near Alexandria.
A Kia Sorento, drive by Stacy Abens, 52, of Shakopee, was traveling westbound on I-94 when the vehicle left the roadway striking the median cable barrier. Abens reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria. Authorities say a passenger, Donald Abens, 56, of Shakopee, was not injured in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.