(Grant County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash in Grant County over the weekend.
According to the report, the crash took place on westbound I-94 south of Ashby. A Honda Civic, driven by Liam Houde, 17, of Grand Forks, was traveling along I-94 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled. Houde was not injured.
However, a passenger, Elijah Belgarde, 39, of Grand Forks, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lake Region HealthCare in Fergus Falls.
The crash remains under investigation.