(Grant County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car in Grant County.
According to the report, the crash took place Tuesday morning on Hwy 59 in Roseville Township west of Hoffman. A freightliner, driven by Jeremy Hanson, 45, of Spring Park, was traveling southbound on Highway 59 while a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Timohty Laux, 54, of Morris, was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when the two vehicles collided.
Laux reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris. Hanson was not injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.