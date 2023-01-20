(Morrison County, MN)--A woman is reportedly injured after losing control of her vehicle in Morrison County. According to the report, Kelly Marty, 37, of Burtrum, was traveling east near Swanville when she went to pass a vehicle, at the same time a vehicle in front of her went to pass, causing her vehicle to roll into the ditch.
Officials say Marty suffered non-life-threatening injures in the crash and was taken to the hospital. The other driver Mitchell Herzog, 28, of Long Prairie, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.