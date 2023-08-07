(Grant County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash early Monday morning in Grant County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy. 27 and County Road 7 in Logan Township. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Buse Rose, 66, of Brandon, was traveling northbound on County Road 7 and crossed over the intersection on Hwy. 27 and went into the ditch.
Rose reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Wheaton Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation.