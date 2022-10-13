(Orange Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the report, a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Christine Passanante, 48, of Apple Valley, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 south of Osakis in Orange Township when it lost control, entered the right ditch and rolled.
Passanante reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
The crash remains under investigation.