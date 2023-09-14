One person is injured following a crash in Pope County on Wednesday morning. The crash took place on Highway 28 near Glenwood in Glenwood Township. A Buick Century, driven by Preston Martin, 18, of Ipswich, South Dakota, and a Ford F350, driven by Timothy Woeste, 40, of Long Prairie, collided on Highway 28. Martin was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital in Glenwood.