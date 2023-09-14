Crash in Pope County injures man from South Dakota

One person is injured following a crash in Pope County on Wednesday morning. The crash took place on Highway 28 near Glenwood in Glenwood Township. A Buick Century, driven by Preston Martin, 18, of Ipswich, South Dakota, and a Ford F350, driven by Timothy Woeste, 40, of Long Prairie, collided on Highway 28.  Martin was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital in Glenwood. 

(Glenwood, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Pope County on Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 28 near Glenwood in Glenwood Township. A Buick Century, driven by Preston Martin, 18, of Ipswich, South Dakota, and a Ford F350, driven by Timothy Woeste, 40, of Long Prairie, collided on Highway 28.

Martin reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in Glenwood. Woeste was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tags