(Glenwood, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Pope County on Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 28 near Glenwood in Glenwood Township. A Buick Century, driven by Preston Martin, 18, of Ipswich, South Dakota, and a Ford F350, driven by Timothy Woeste, 40, of Long Prairie, collided on Highway 28.
Martin reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in Glenwood. Woeste was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.