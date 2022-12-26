(Carlos, MN)--On Saturday, a crash on Highway 29 and Country Road 13 near Carlos resulted in one person being injured. According to the report, a 2013 BMW driven by Austin Allen, 21, of Alexandria, and a 2016 Volvo XC90, driven by Andrea Hanson, 38, of Alexandria, crashed on snow and ice covered roadways. Hanson was not injured. Allen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
The crash remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.