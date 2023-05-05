(Otter Tail County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Otter Tail County. According to the report, the crash took place along Highway 78 and Highland Loop in Otter Tail Township.
A Ford Escape, driven by Robert Austin, 38, of Alexandria, and a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Beverly Pugh, 87, of Battle Lake, were both traveling southbound on Highway 78 when the crash took place. Officials say the Ford Escape was rear ended by the Chevrolet Silverado. The Ford Escape reportedly left the roadway and rolled.
Austin was not injured, but Pugh suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Perham Memorial Hospital in Perham.
The crash remains under investigation.